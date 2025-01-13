Thai and Chinese authorities meet to combat transnational crime

Thai authorities have held a high-level meeting with their Chinese counterparts to strengthen cooperation in combating human trafficking and transnational crime.

The meeting, which took place at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters on Sunday, was attended by senior officials of both countries, including Pol Lt Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, director of the Child Protection Centre, Women, Family, Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking and Fisheries Sector, Royal Thai Police Agency.

The meeting discussed cooperation in the fight against human trafficking and transnational criminal organisations, with a focus on the use of Thailand as a route to deceive foreigners into working for call-centre gangs. The Chinese authorities expressed gratitude for Thailand's assistance in rescuing a Chinese actor who was tricked into going to Myanmar.



