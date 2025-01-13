Thai and Chinese authorities meet to combat transnational crime

Thai authorities have held a high-level meeting with their Chinese counterparts to strengthen cooperation in combating human trafficking and transnational crime.
The meeting, which took place at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters on Sunday, was attended by senior officials of both countries, including Pol Lt Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, director of the Child Protection Centre, Women, Family, Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking and Fisheries Sector, Royal Thai Police Agency.
The meeting discussed cooperation in the fight against human trafficking and transnational criminal organisations, with a focus on the use of Thailand as a route to deceive foreigners into working for call-centre gangs. The Chinese authorities expressed gratitude for Thailand's assistance in rescuing a Chinese actor who was tricked into going to Myanmar.
Representatives of the Thai side included Pol Maj Gen Pongsiam Meekanthong, deputy commander of Thailand's Tourist Police Division, Pol Maj Gen Saruti Kwangsopha, commander of anti-human trafficking poliding, and Pol Maj Gen Songklod Krirkkitaya, deputy commander of administration, Special Branch Police Bureau.
The Chinese delegation was led by Wu Zhiwu, ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Thailand, and included: Pan Jin, consular and overseas Chinese adviser, China National Police Department; Wen Yonggang, police ambassador to the China Police Department; Pol Maj Zhao Yingning, assistant police ambassador, China Police Department; and Li Shaopu, secretary of the Consular and Overseas Chinese Division, State Office of the People's Republic of China.
The two sides agreed to establish a coordination centre to track down individuals who have been deceived or gone missing in neighbouring countries bordering Thailand. They also exchanged information on the operation of call-centre gangs and increased measures to control smuggling along the border to intercept all forms of illegal activities.
This cooperation is aimed at strengthening the effective control of smuggling along the border, reducing risks and preventing illegal activities, particularly the suppression of call-centre gangs that use online scams and cause individuals in Thailand and abroad to commit criminal offences.
The meeting is a demonstration of the joint commitment between the Thai and Chinese governments to suppress transnational criminal organisations and ensure the safety of tourists visiting Thailand.