Thailand’s cold snap will last until mid-February

Thailand is expected to experience cool weather until mid-February due to a new strong high-pressure system from China, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in a Facebook post on Monday.
Though the current high-pressure system covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea is weakening, the department forecasts cool to cold weather and morning fog in the North, Northeast and Central regions from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Cool mornings can also be expected in the East and upper South, including Bangkok and surrounding areas. The department added that isolated heavy rains and two-metre-high waves can be expected in the southernmost provinces of Thailand thanks to the Northeast monsoon.
The department also noted that a new strong high-pressure system from China will cover the upper North of Thailand and the South China Sea from Thursday to Saturday (January 16-18), bringing lower temperatures and strong winds to the region.
The Northeast monsoon could bring thundershowers and isolated heavy rain to the lower South, with winds expected to reach two to three metres high.
Although the new high-pressure system is expected to weaken between January 19-27, the department predicts that cool weather will persist across the country until at least mid-February.
The department has also forecast an early arrival of the rainy season due to the La Niña weather phenomenon, though the average rainfall will be lower than the heavy rains experienced in June last year.