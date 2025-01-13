Thailand’s cold snap will last until mid-February

Thailand is expected to experience cool weather until mid-February due to a new strong high-pressure system from China, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Though the current high-pressure system covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea is weakening, the department forecasts cool to cold weather and morning fog in the North, Northeast and Central regions from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Cool mornings can also be expected in the East and upper South, including Bangkok and surrounding areas. The department added that isolated heavy rains and two-metre-high waves can be expected in the southernmost provinces of Thailand thanks to the Northeast monsoon.