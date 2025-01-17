Bangkokians urged to work from home amid rising PM2.5 levels

Ekwaranyu Amrapal, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), on Friday announced a work-from-home (WF) policy in a bid to tackle rising PM2.5 pollution in the capital.
Forecasts show that on Monday and Tuesday, more than 35 Bangkok districts will experience orange-level PM2.5 pollution or the presence of more than 37.6 micrograms of fine dust particles per cubic metre of air (µg/m³).
This is expected to be further exacerbated by low winds and the burning of farm stubble. Thailand saw more than 80 hotspots from January 11 to 15, contributing to high PM2.5 readings.
As a result, the BMA has declared that the WFH policy will be in effect on Monday and Tuesday and may be extended to Friday (January 24) if PM2.5 levels remain high.
Guidelines for school closures
The BMA has set the following guidelines for Bangkok school administrators to follow:
Orange level PM2.5 (37.6-75µg/m³): School directors can cancel classes for up to three days, though state schools have permission to stay closed for up to seven days.
Red level PM2.5 (75µg/m³ or above): If this reading persists for more than three consecutive days, the Education Office has the authority to keep schools closed for up to 15 days. If this threshold is crossed in up to five districts, the Bangkok governor has the authority to have schools closed for an indefinite period.
If schools are forced to close due to pollution, teachers are required to make up for the missed classes or opt for alternatives, such as online classes. If schools remain open, then the administration is required to establish safe zones for vulnerable students and implement strict dust prevention measures.
Measures for BMA officials
The Civil Service Commission has devised guidelines for BMA officials, allowing flexible working arrangements. These include staggered working hours, on-site work with adjusted hours and off-site work for tasks that can be done online.
PM2.5 stands for very fine dust particles that are 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter and can be inhaled. Research shows that PM2.5 can pose health risks for people with chronic lung and heart disease and even lead to premature death.