Bangkokians urged to work from home amid rising PM2.5 levels

Ekwaranyu Amrapal, spokesperson for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), on Friday announced a work-from-home (WF) policy in a bid to tackle rising PM2.5 pollution in the capital.



Forecasts show that on Monday and Tuesday, more than 35 Bangkok districts will experience orange-level PM2.5 pollution or the presence of more than 37.6 micrograms of fine dust particles per cubic metre of air (µg/m³).

This is expected to be further exacerbated by low winds and the burning of farm stubble. Thailand saw more than 80 hotspots from January 11 to 15, contributing to high PM2.5 readings.

As a result, the BMA has declared that the WFH policy will be in effect on Monday and Tuesday and may be extended to Friday (January 24) if PM2.5 levels remain high.



Guidelines for school closures



The BMA has set the following guidelines for Bangkok school administrators to follow:



Orange level PM2.5 (37.6-75µg/m³): School directors can cancel classes for up to three days, though state schools have permission to stay closed for up to seven days.