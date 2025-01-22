New law grants LGBTQ+ couples right to sue for adultery compensation

The amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code, allowing LGBTQ+ couples to sue their spouses for compensation if they commit adultery, came into effect on Wednesday.

This change to Article 1523 was made in line with the Constitutional Court’s ruling on June 18 last year, which found that the previous version of the article was unfair to wives and offered more protection to husbands in cases of adultery.

The court ruled that the old law allowed husbands to sue their wives’ lovers, regardless of gender, but only allowed wives to sue their husbands’ lovers who were women.

The court deemed this discriminatory and in violation of the Constitution’s Article 27, which guarantees equality for all sexes.