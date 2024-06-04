Thailand lagging behind in skills and digital know-how: NESDC

This situation is particularly concerning when combined with the issue of low birth rates, which will decrease the number of capable workers in the future.

"This underscores the urgent need for Thailand to seriously enhance the skills of its population to compensate for the shrinking workforce and support the transition to a high-value economy and industry," Danucha said.

Recently released statistics reveal that in the first quarter of 2024, the number of employed persons was 39.6 million, a slight decrease of 0.1% compared to the same period the previous year. This was due to a decline of more than 5.7% in agricultural employment during the off-season.

Meanwhile, non-agricultural employment grew by 2.2%, with the hotel and restaurant sector continuing to expand by 10.6% due to the influx of over 9.3 million international tourists. Similarly, the construction sector grew by more than 5%.

Wages in the private sector increased by 0.5% from the previous year, averaging 13,789 baht per person per month. While this is partly due to the minimum wage increase on January 1, the overall average wage slightly decreased by 0.4% to 15,052 baht per person per month.