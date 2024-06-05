Govt outlines more economic stimulus measures

During Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin tasked the Finance and Labour ministers to come up with measures to urgently boost Thailand’s economy and support the industrial sector in the second half of the year.

These measures are partly in response to a slumping manufacturing index that has resulted in some factories shutting down, according to government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke.

Chai said the premier’s order focuses on using financial and tax measures to help affected entrepreneurs and workers. Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn were told to report progress to the next cabinet meeting.

Srettha also ordered related agencies to follow up on the progress of the plan to open legal entertainment complexes in Thailand to boost tourism and the local economy. Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat was tasked with heading the feasibility study and facilitating the establishment of such complexes.

Chai said that during the meeting, the Transport Ministry presented the result of a market-sounding seminar for the government’s Land Bridge project to be built in Ranong and Chumphon provinces.

The seminar, which was held on May 30, was attended by more than 100 Thai and foreign companies who showed interest in investing in the 1-trillion-baht project that will serve as a link between the Pacific and Indian oceans and ease shipping congestion in the Malacca Straits, the ministry said.