Gripen or F-16? Thai air force still undecided on fighter jets

In an update on the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF)’s plans to procure new fighter jets, RTAF commander-in-chief ACM Punpakdee Pattanakul said a special selection committee will be set up to choose between Gripen E-series or F-16 Block 70 planes.

In a press conference at the Air Technical Training School in Don Mueang on Friday, Punpakdee said all proposals will have to be carefully considered.

The plan is to procure four new fighter jets to retire ageing ones, and RTAF has asked for 19 billion baht from the fiscal 2025 budget for the project.