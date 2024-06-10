Quick disbursement of investment budget will boost GDP growth: Pichai

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said he will get government agencies to speed up the disbursement of investment funds so the target of 2.5% growth can be achieved this year.

Pichai said this in his report to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during the economic ministers’ council held at Government House on Monday. The meeting aimed to follow up on the measures introduced at the first meeting two weeks ago, and to monitor the current economy.

Apart from Pichai, who also holds the deputy PM post, Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit were also at the meeting. Both Phumtham and Suriya are double up as deputy prime ministers.