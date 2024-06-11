Cabinet okays 8.28bn baht for measures to help SMEs get loans

The Cabinet has approved two measures proposed by the Finance Ministry that will see the government spending 8.28 billion baht on interest and loan guarantees to help SMEs get loans.

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the government will spend 1.15 billion baht on the first measure, which will help SMEs in three target groups get soft loans from the Government Savings Bank (GSB).

He said the Cabinet has also earmarked 7.13 billion for the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation to spend on guaranteeing loans for SMEs under the 11th phase of the Portfolio Guarantee Scheme (PGS11).

After Srettha spoke to the press, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke stepped forward to elaborate.