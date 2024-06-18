Smartphones, appliances should not be bought with digital wallet

The government may backtrack on its earlier promise that the 10,000-baht handout can be used to buy smartphones, after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin commented that the move could lead to an outflow of funds abroad.

Last Friday, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat told reporters that smartphones should be included among eligible products under the handout scheme, noting that nowadays they are a necessity for earning a living.

However, after a meeting with the digital wallet subcommittee on Monday, Julapun said PM Srettha was concerned at some of the criteria for spending the digital wallet, which aims to stimulate domestic purchasing and help Thai businesses.

“The Prime Minister is concerned that allowing the use of the digital wallet to buy imported products, such as smartphones and electrical appliances, could lead to the outflow of funds to overseas manufacturers. He has asked the Commerce Ministry to reconsider the spending criteria,” said Julapun.

He added that the meeting tasked the ministry to submit the revised criteria to the meeting next week.