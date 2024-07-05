Varawut highlights structural problems pose by Thailand’s ageing population

He was speaking on "The Direction of Thai Society" at the "Thailand Strategy and Government Challenges" Forum held at Royal River Hotel, Bangkok.

Thailand, with an elderly population of 20%, is an "Aged Society", and is expected to become a "Super-Aged Society" like Japan within the next 10-15 years due to a low birth rate of about 500,000 per year and an average of 1 child per woman, which is even lower than Japan's. In Japan, 30% of the population are senior citizens. Moreover, the quality of children is declining, and as the birth rate falls, "families" are becoming smaller, Varawut said.

“The structure of Thai families [living arrangements] is changing, with a decline in parental care and upbringing, and intergenerational support and care are diminishing. The income and expenditure patterns of families are shifting, making it difficult for many to adapt and cope. Certain family types are becoming vulnerable, such as single-parent families or elderly individuals living alone,” Varawut said.