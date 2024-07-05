Varawut highlights structural problems pose by Thailand’s ageing population

He was speaking on "The Direction of Thai Society" at the "Thailand Strategy and Government Challenges" Forum held at Royal River Hotel, Bangkok.
Thailand, with an elderly population of 20%, is an "Aged Society", and is expected to become a "Super-Aged Society" like Japan within the next 10-15 years due to a low birth rate of about 500,000 per year and an average of 1 child per woman, which is even lower than Japan's. In Japan, 30% of the population are senior citizens. Moreover, the quality of children is declining, and as the birth rate falls, "families" are becoming smaller, Varawut said.
“The structure of Thai families [living arrangements] is changing, with a decline in parental care and upbringing, and intergenerational support and care are diminishing. The income and expenditure patterns of families are shifting, making it difficult for many to adapt and cope. Certain family types are becoming vulnerable, such as single-parent families or elderly individuals living alone,” Varawut said.
“The trend of single-person households and elderly households living alone or with only a spouse is increasing. The working-age population is not growing fast enough to keep up with the ageing population pyramid, resulting in them bearing the burden of caring for themselves, their children, and their elderly parents, he said.
Individuals aged 50-59 today will become elderly in the next 5-10 years, yet will still have the responsibility of caring for parents who will be over 80 years old in the next decade.
Undeniably, the population crisis affects national development, representing a significant time bomb. Firstly, the Thai population is projected to decrease from 70 million to 58.26 million in the next 25 years. Secondly, with fewer births, the challenge is to ensure the quality of the children. Lastly, the state will face substantial social budget burdens, potentially leading to bankruptcy, necessitating policy measures, legal adjustments, and technological innovations as solutions, as seen in various countries, he said.
The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has pushed forward the "5x5 Policy to Overcome the Population Crisis" through collaboration with all sectors, which the Cabinet approved on April 2, 2024. The policy comprises five strategies, each with five main measures, crucial for shaping the direction of Thai society, linking to the country's economic development and environmental sustainability.
Strategy 1: Empower the working-age population to establish themselves, build, and maintain families.
Strategy 2: Enhance child quality by promoting life skills and knowledge development according to age.
Strategy 3: Harness the power of the elderly and life experts to drive societal and economic progress.
Strategy 4: Create opportunities and value for people with disabilities.
Strategy 5: Create a supportive social and physical environment for family establishment and maintenance, including revitalising the environment and natural resources for future abundance.
"These strategies are potent tools for tapping into the potential of the elderly, people with disabilities, and other disadvantaged groups, ensuring that no one is left behind. I believe in the power of the media to drive Thai society towards sustainable stability," Varawut said.