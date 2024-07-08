PM will announce final details of digital wallet scheme on July 24

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will announce the final details of the 500-billion baht digital wallet scheme on July 24, Deputy Finance Minister Paophum Rojanasakul said on Monday.

He explained that the premier is expected to announce all key details of the scheme, in which 10,000 baht in a digital wallet will be handed out to 50 million Thais.

In the announcement, Srettha will also list exactly what can be bought with the money in the digital wallet and the dates for recipients and shops to register.