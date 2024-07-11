Somsak wants better hotline services for mental health, narcotics cases

Somsak, during his visit to the Department of Mental Health on Thursday, said that mental health and narcotics could be tackled together, so he asked the department to review budget expenditure to ensure that 5 million psychiatric patients could access treatment.

“Around 40 per cent of psychiatric patients suffer due to narcotics,” he said.

He asked the department to follow up on a legal amendment to facilitate budget requests from the narcotics control fund for treating patients. The amendment is expected to be approved within 30 days.