Cabinet cuts income tax ceiling to 17% to bring Thais back home

Paopoom said the new tax measure will apply to this tax year when returns will have to be filed early next year, once the draft decree is published in the Royal Gazette.

He said the draft decree is divided into two parts – one for employees and the other for employers. He said this will apply to companies of targeted industries that are already enjoying tax privileges under provisions of the Board of Investment Act and the Eastern Economic Corridor Act.

The draft decree will also allow such companies to deduct their revenue before tax at 1.5 times instead of just one time where the salaries of Thai experts are concerned.

According to Chula Sukmanop, secretary general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office, companies that stand to benefit from this tax incentive are those that use the EEC as their manufacturing base. These include manufacturers of electric vehicles and future automobiles, medicine and healthcare, digital devices and electronics, BCG (bio-circular-green) industries and future service industries.

