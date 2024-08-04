Phumtham delays announcement on shops’ digital wallet registration

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Sunday that he has cancelled a press conference scheduled for Monday to announce details of shops’ registrations to join the digital wallet scheme.

Phumtham said the preparations for the registrations of shops to sell goods under the programme went smoothly but he wanted the registrations of recipients of 10,000-baht handouts to be completed before announcing details of shop registrations.

Phumtham said that so far more than 20 million people had registered to receive the 10,000-baht handout on the Thang Raj app and many also inquired about the registration via the Digital Wallet hotline 1111.