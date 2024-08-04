Phumtham delays announcement on shops’ digital wallet registration

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Sunday that he has cancelled a press conference scheduled for Monday to announce details of shops’ registrations to join the digital wallet scheme.
Phumtham said the preparations for the registrations of shops to sell goods under the programme went smoothly but he wanted the registrations of recipients of 10,000-baht handouts to be completed before announcing details of shop registrations.
Phumtham said that so far more than 20 million people had registered to receive the 10,000-baht handout on the Thang Raj app and many also inquired about the registration via the Digital Wallet hotline 1111.
To avoid confusion, Phumtham said, he decided to postpone the press conference. He said since shop registrations would begin on October 1, there was still plenty of time for announcing conditions for shops joining the scheme.
“Let’s wait for about a month. When the registrations of recipients are done, I’ll be ready to explain the shop registrations,” Phumtham said.
The registrations of recipients started on August 1 and will continue until September 15. Those who are informed that they are ineligible for the handouts can appeal on October 1, 2 and 3 and they will have to defend their eligibility from October 3 to 31 with relevant government agencies.
The results of the appeals will be announced on November 15.