Srettha’s removal makes Thaksin political comeback more challenging

The Constitutional Court has ruled 5 to 4 to remove Srettha Thavisin from his position as Prime Minister due to his appointment of a person with a tarnished reputation, as a minister.

This decision establishes a new political standard that could affect Thaksin Shinawatra and present challenges for his potential return to politics.

The court's decision sets a new benchmark for political appointments, emphasising thorough scrutiny before appointing individuals to significant positions, particularly ministers with executive authority.

The court rejected the argument that a lack of legal or political knowledge could excuse such appointments, asserting that even the general public should recognise the inappropriateness of such actions.