At least 23 provinces want minimum wages unchanged

Wage committees in at least 23 provinces have proposed to keep the minimum wages in their areas unchanged at 330-345 baht per day after months of consideration, a news source told The Nation on Thursday.

These provinces include Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram, Nong Khai, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et and Ubon Ratchathani, said the source.

Other provinces, meanwhile, have proposed a hike in minimum wages from 2-42 baht, mostly starting from January 1, 2025, the source added.

It said wage committees in three provinces voted to hike the minimum wages to over 400 baht per day. They are Samut Prakan (405 baht, up 42 baht), Bangkok (400 baht, up 37 baht), and Phuket (400 baht, up 30 baht).

The provincial wage committees must submit their suggestions to the Tripartite National Wage Committee on Monday (September 9). The committee has 15 members, with three five-member teams representing the government, employers and employees respectively.