At least 23 provinces want minimum wages unchanged

Wage committees in at least 23 provinces have proposed to keep the minimum wages in their areas unchanged at 330-345 baht per day after months of consideration, a news source told The Nation on Thursday.
These provinces include Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram, Nong Khai, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et and Ubon Ratchathani, said the source.
Other provinces, meanwhile, have proposed a hike in minimum wages from 2-42 baht, mostly starting from January 1, 2025, the source added.
It said wage committees in three provinces voted to hike the minimum wages to over 400 baht per day. They are Samut Prakan (405 baht, up 42 baht), Bangkok (400 baht, up 37 baht), and Phuket (400 baht, up 30 baht).
The provincial wage committees must submit their suggestions to the Tripartite National Wage Committee on Monday (September 9). The committee has 15 members, with three five-member teams representing the government, employers and employees respectively.
In May, then Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin proposed that minimum wages be hiked to 400 baht per day in 10 tourist provinces starting from October 1. Other provinces will see different wage hikes depending on the decision of provincial wage committees.
The 400-baht minimum wage nationwide is one of the key election promises of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.
Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has said that the government still maintains its target of increasing minimum wages nationwide to 400 baht on October 1.
He added that the nationwide wage hike will not apply to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which have been affected by the sluggish economy and the influx of ultra-cheap imports.
He promised that the government would roll out measures to help entrepreneurs cope with increased expenses, including reducing employer’s contribution to the Social Security Fund to 1% for 12 months as well as other tax measures.