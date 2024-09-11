Pichai to seek central bank aid for debt-ridden SMEs

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Wednesday that he will seek cooperation from the Bank of Thailand to help restructure the debts of SMEs suffering from financial difficulties.

Pichai, a core Pheu Thai member, spoke to reporters after leading his two deputies – Bhumjaithai’s Napintorn Srisunpang and United Thai Nation Party’s Suchart Chomklin – to pay their respects to sacred things at the Commerce Ministry. This was their first day at work.

The trio arrived at the ministry at 8.15am and paid respect to the two shrines and the statue of Prince Kitiyakara Voralaksana, Thailand’s first commerce minister.

When asked about how he plans to help SMEs, who are overwhelmed by stiff competition from the influx of cheap goods from China, Pichai said he will be discussing the issue with the BOT.