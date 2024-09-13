BMA to get 90 billion baht in funding for fiscal 2025

Largest funding goes to Public Works, Drainage and Sewerage and Medical Service departments, as governor promises additional support for public health and education projects

The Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) has approved more than 90 billion baht for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s budget for fiscal 2025, the Bangkok Public Relations Department said on Thursday.

Of the 90.77 billion baht earmarked, the largest allocations have been made to the Public Works Department (9.21 billion baht), Drainage and Sewerage Department (7.08 billion baht) and Medical Service Department (6.89 billion baht).

The departments receiving the smallest budgets include the Bangkok Governor’s Secretariat (72.18 million baht), Budget Department (87.16 million baht) and City Law Office (180.57 million baht).

Among district offices, the highest budgets will go to Lat Krabang (797.06 million), Nong Chok (763.97 million baht) and Bang Khunthien (734.13 million baht), while the lowest will go to Samphanthawong (223.39 million baht), Pom Prap Sattru Phai (246.96 million baht) and Bang Rak (263.34 million baht). 

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt told Thai media outlet The Active on Wednesday that the second and third readings of BMA’s budget consideration were thorough and focused on people’s benefits.

Chadchart also promised to enhance budgeting in line with the BMC’s recommendations, including hiring advisers for the Public Works Department’s three construction projects. The budget will be enforced in October.

The governor also said that more funding has been allocated for several BMA projects, such as improving footpaths, schools, public health centres and fire stations.

He added that more projects will be launched in the future, particularly in public health and education sectors, to address inequality. “With better health and education, we can support people’s progress,” he said.

