BMA to get 90 billion baht in funding for fiscal 2025

The Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) has approved more than 90 billion baht for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s budget for fiscal 2025, the Bangkok Public Relations Department said on Thursday.

Of the 90.77 billion baht earmarked, the largest allocations have been made to the Public Works Department (9.21 billion baht), Drainage and Sewerage Department (7.08 billion baht) and Medical Service Department (6.89 billion baht).

The departments receiving the smallest budgets include the Bangkok Governor’s Secretariat (72.18 million baht), Budget Department (87.16 million baht) and City Law Office (180.57 million baht).