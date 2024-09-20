Thailand launches new visa to woo digital nomads

The Foreign Ministry is promoting the new Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) in a bid to attract foreign nationals to work remotely while travelling around the country.
Announcing the initiative on Thursday, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said DTV is designed to cater to the preferences of digital nomads seeking extended stays in Thailand. By working remotely from Thailand, these individuals can contribute to the local economy through spending at vendors, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions.
“The DTV will facilitate foreigners who wish to stay in Thailand for an extended period and work remotely,” Maris said. He noted that some hotels in Phuket have already introduced special packages tailored to digital nomads.
Foreigners applying for the DTV can enjoy a hassle-free experience, with a simplified visa application process and extended stay options. The DTV allows for stays of up to 180 days per visit, with the possibility of extending for another 180 days.
As for the current visa exemption system and its possible abuse, Maris said the Foreign Ministry is implementing the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system. This system will enhance security and streamline immigration procedures for visitors with visa exemptions. ETA applicants will receive a unique QR code to present to immigration officials upon arrival.
He added that the Foreign Ministry is actively negotiating a joint tourist visa policy with five ASEAN countries. This initiative aims to encourage more tourists to visit the region and aligns with the government’s “Six Countries, One Destination” scheme to promote Thailand as a regional tourism hub.
“Think of the Schengen Visa, which allows tourists to travel to several European countries under one visa stamp,” he said.