Thailand launches new visa to woo digital nomads

The Foreign Ministry is promoting the new Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) in a bid to attract foreign nationals to work remotely while travelling around the country.

Announcing the initiative on Thursday, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said DTV is designed to cater to the preferences of digital nomads seeking extended stays in Thailand. By working remotely from Thailand, these individuals can contribute to the local economy through spending at vendors, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions.