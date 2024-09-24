No delays in 10,000-baht handout to disabled, underprivileged: PM

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra answered in the affirmative when asked if the 10,000-baht handout to the disabled and welfare cardholders will start on Wednesday.

“Sure,” she replied in response to questions posed by members of the Government House press corps.

Deputy PM and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira also said that he has not received any reports of there being any problems affecting the remittance of money to the disabled and state welfare card holders.

“No problems so far,” he told reporters.

The government announced that it has tweaked its digital wallet scheme by first remitting 145.5 billion baht to 14.55 million disabled people and welfare card holders.