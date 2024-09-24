No delays in 10,000-baht handout to disabled, underprivileged: PM

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra answered in the affirmative when asked if the 10,000-baht handout to the disabled and welfare cardholders will start on Wednesday.
“Sure,” she replied in response to questions posed by members of the Government House press corps.
Deputy PM and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira also said that he has not received any reports of there being any problems affecting the remittance of money to the disabled and state welfare card holders.
“No problems so far,” he told reporters.
The government announced that it has tweaked its digital wallet scheme by first remitting 145.5 billion baht to 14.55 million disabled people and welfare card holders.
Over four days from Wednesday, recipients will get the cash wired into their bank account linked to their national identification card via the PromptPay interbank system.
The 14.55 million recipients are divided into 12.40 million welfare card holders or registered underprivileged, and 2.15 million registered disabled persons.
The payments over the four-day period will be divided as follows:
The Finance Ministry will also check and pay 10,000 to vulnerable members of the two groups, who may have missed out in the first round of payments. Three more attempts will be made to put money in their hands on October 22, November 22 and December 22.
Meanwhile, the 14.55 million welfare card holders and disabled people are encouraged to recheck their rights via two government websites: https://govwelfare.cgd.go.th and https://govwelfare.dep.go.th/check.
They can also check their rights on the Rath Thai (Govt Pay) run by the Comptroller General’s Department.