Historic step for LGBTQ+ rights as Marriage Equality Bill becomes law

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her predecessor Srettha Thavisin both posted social media comments applauding the long-awaited enactment of the Marriage Equality Bill after it received royal endorsement.

The landmark legislation, published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday evening, grants same-sex couples the same legal rights and protections as heterosexual couples.

A 120-day moratorium has been implemented to allow for necessary legal adjustments, meaning the law will come into force on January 22, 2025.

On Tuesday, Paetongtarn posted on the X platform: “For every love... Congratulations to everyone’s love. #LoveWins”

She went on to thank all parties for pushing for the bill, adding that it is a joint battle for everyone. The PM then retweeted an X post from Srettha:

“Another important step for Thai society: The Equal Marriage Bill has passed! Equality and fairness are now tangible in Thailand, and gender diversity will finally be fully accepted. Congratulations!”