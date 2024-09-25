Historic step for LGBTQ+ rights as Marriage Equality Bill becomes law

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her predecessor Srettha Thavisin both posted social media comments applauding the long-awaited enactment of the Marriage Equality Bill after it received royal endorsement.
The landmark legislation, published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday evening, grants same-sex couples the same legal rights and protections as heterosexual couples.
A 120-day moratorium has been implemented to allow for necessary legal adjustments, meaning the law will come into force on January 22, 2025.
On Tuesday, Paetongtarn posted on the X platform: “For every love... Congratulations to everyone’s love. #LoveWins”
She went on to thank all parties for pushing for the bill, adding that it is a joint battle for everyone. The PM then retweeted an X post from Srettha:
“Another important step for Thai society: The Equal Marriage Bill has passed! Equality and fairness are now tangible in Thailand, and gender diversity will finally be fully accepted. Congratulations!”
The law, a culmination of two decades of efforts by activists and political parties, was approved by the Senate in June.
Its final stamp of approval makes Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia and the third in Asia to recognise same-sex marriages.
“The family institution is a vital unit for social development and enhancing citizen’s quality of life. However, the establishment of a family under the Civil and Commercial Code is limited to relationships between a man and a woman, which does not align with the current society where individuals of diverse genders can coexist as families, providing care and support for one another in ways that are no different from marriages between men and women,” an explanation of the law published in the Royal Gazette read.
“It is suitable to amend certain provisions in the Civil and Commercial Code to allow individuals of diverse genders to engage in engagement and marriage, which will grant them equal rights, duties, and family status as couples consisting of a man and a woman. This aims to strengthen families formed between individuals of any gender. It is therefore necessary to enact this law, except on matters where other laws already address specific family or inheritance issues.”