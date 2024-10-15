PM Paetongtarn to launch nationwide economic relief campaign tomorrow

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will on Wednesday launch an economic rehabilitation campaign that aims to offer products at discounted prices to help ease the cost of living.

The campaign will run nationwide until January next year, though a pilot phase has been applied in selected places since last month, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Tuesday.

He added that the campaign is being launched in collaboration with the Commerce, Defence, Interior, Finance, Digital Economy and Society and the Public Health ministries.

Also participating are business associations like the Chambers of Commerce, the Board of Trade, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Retailer Associaton and operators of retail and wholesale businesses, convenience stores and petrol stations, Pichai added.

The campaign was devised along the theme of “bringing big corporations to help little people”, he said.

Pichai explained that this campaign is an extension of the government’s 10,000-baht handout scheme, which aims to help vulnerable groups as well as boost domestic spending and the overall economy.

He said that during the launch on Wednesday, Paetongtarn will participate in a live interview with entrepreneurs from different parts of the country. The kick-off will also be broadcast at five locations in Khon Kaen, Lopburi, Udon Thani, Phuket and Chiang Rai.