Labour Minister Phiphat seeks to raise rural childcare subsidies

Although childcare subsidies were set to increase to 1,000 baht per month next year, Phiphat said on Monday that workers insured under Section 33 of the social-security system have concerns about child-raising due to high education costs.

To tackle that issue and encourage social-security insurees to have more children, he said those who raise children in rural areas should receive 3,000 baht a month for seven years instead of 1,000 baht.

The ministry’s permanent secretary has been appointed to propose the initiative to the Social Security Office (SSO) board for consideration, he said.