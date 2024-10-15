Labour Minister Phiphat seeks to raise rural childcare subsidies

Although childcare subsidies were set to increase to 1,000 baht per month next year, Phiphat said on Monday that workers insured under Section 33 of the social-security system have concerns about child-raising due to high education costs.
To tackle that issue and encourage social-security insurees to have more children, he said those who raise children in rural areas should receive 3,000 baht a month for seven years instead of 1,000 baht.
The ministry’s permanent secretary has been appointed to propose the initiative to the Social Security Office (SSO) board for consideration, he said.
Despite an increase in SSO costs, Phiphat said this initiative would help increase the Thai population and foster the country’s labour industry. He added that the cost of raising a child in rural areas is lower than in cities.
He noted that there is no limitation on the number of children under Section 33.
Insurees who have children and take them to be raised by grandparents in rural areas will be eligible to receive childcare subsidies immediately, he said.
Phiphat confirmed that he does not have the automatic right to attend the SSO board meeting, saying that depends on the board chairman’s consideration.