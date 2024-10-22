Study on congestion tax to take six months to a year: Suriya

The Transport Ministry expects to finish conducting a feasibility study on levying a congestion tax in six months to a year, while insisting that the 20-baht fare cap will cover all electric train routes by next year.

The much-debated congestion charge, proposed by the ruling Pheu Thai Party last week, aims to reduce traffic congestion in inner Bangkok, encourage more people to use public transport, and finance the government’s measure of capping electric-train fares at 20 baht for the long term.

“The new tax will take from six months to a year to study, but the 20-baht fare cap will certainly cover all routes next year,” Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Tuesday.

Suriya had said last week that target areas for congestion charges include Sukhumvit, Silom, and Ratchada. These areas currently offer various travel options, including BTS and MRT lines, with an average traffic volume of 700,000 vehicles per day.

“Motorists will be provided with an option,” Suriya said. “For example, if the tax is levied on Rama I Road from Siam Paragon to Phra Khanong, those wishing to travel to Phra Khanong can use alternative routes such as Phetchaburi or Rama IV roads instead.”