Phase 2 of 10,000-baht handout may go digital: Pichai

The government will launch the second phase of the 10,000-baht handout scheme when the “time is right” and it may be done digitally if the system is ready, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Wednesday.

Pichai said the economic stimulus committee, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, will meet next Tuesday to discuss the second phase.

The first phase, which kicked off in September, targeted 14.5 million state welfare cardholders and disabled persons.

The 10,000-baht handout scheme is one of the key election promises of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, though it was originally referred to as the “digital wallet scheme”. The funds were to be disbursed via a digital platform to push Thailand towards becoming a cashless society.

However, the first phase was disbursed via deposits to eligible persons’ bank accounts, as the digital platform and application system were not ready.

Pichai said the meeting next week will explore the readiness of the digital platform, adding that the government was committed to educating the public about digital systems, which is a key objective of the scheme, as well as stimulating the economy.