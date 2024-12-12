Paetongtarn outlines her vision in report on her first 90 days as PM

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra detailed her government’s achievements in its first 90 days in office in a speech broadcast on Channel 11 on Thursday.

She also outlined key policies delivered to senior government officials under the campaign theme, “2025: Empowering Thais, a Real Possibility”.

In the speech, the premier announced that her government was working on 11 policies divided into two categories: Six long-term structural policies and five initiatives planned for 2025.

The long-term policies include addressing floods and drought, solving the PM2.5 air pollution, combating drug trafficking, dismantling monopolies, resolving informal business challenges and investing in large-scale future projects.

The five initiatives for next year are the Village and Community Development Programme (SML Project), One District, One Scholarship, digital handouts, household debt resolution and homes for Thais.

The prime minister said her administration’s achievements were built on the foundations laid by her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin. Over the past 90 days, the government, with the cooperation of the Cabinet and civil servants, has worked tirelessly for the people, she said.