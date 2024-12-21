Govt scholarship programme to cover all districts of Thailand in 2025

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra promised implementation of the government’s “One District One Scholarship” (ODOS) scheme in all 878 districts nationwide plus 50 districts of Bangkok within next year in a bid to improve education in the country.

“These scholarships will include both domestic and overseas studies, as well as summer camps abroad during school breaks,” she said. “Those who received the scholarships to study abroad can learn about different cultures and lifestyles, and are encouraged to share their experiences with others to inspire them.”

The PM on Friday visited Khon Kaen and Maha Sarakham provinces to follow up and hand down the policies on water resources management to tackle flood and drought problems in the Northeast.