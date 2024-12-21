Govt scholarship programme to cover all districts of Thailand in 2025

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra promised implementation of the government’s “One District One Scholarship” (ODOS) scheme in all 878 districts nationwide plus 50 districts of Bangkok within next year in a bid to improve education in the country.
“These scholarships will include both domestic and overseas studies, as well as summer camps abroad during school breaks,” she said. “Those who received the scholarships to study abroad can learn about different cultures and lifestyles, and are encouraged to share their experiences with others to inspire them.”
The PM on Friday visited Khon Kaen and Maha Sarakham provinces to follow up and hand down the policies on water resources management to tackle flood and drought problems in the Northeast.
She also visited pilot projects of the government’s village and community potential development programme in Maha Sarakham. The initiative, also known as SML (small, medium, large) project, aims to promote community enterprises that have the potential to drive the local economy.
“The government would focus on discussing with people in the village or community, as they understand local problems the best. The SML programme will happen in 2025,” said the premier.
Both the ODOS and SML projects are key initiatives announced during Paetongtarn’s recent unveiling of her vision under the campaign “2025 Empowering Thais: A Real Possibility”.