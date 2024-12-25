People\'s Party criticized the government over the 3,600 MW power purchase

He questioned whether the project benefits large energy corporations, while the government countered by claiming the Prime Minister lacked the authority to cancel the project.
Natthaphong stated that the Prime Minister has full authority to address this issue. The project, initiated under Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on May 6, 2022, through the National Energy Policy Council (NEPC), employed non-transparent and non-competitive methods, including locked-in prices for eight years. This approach could result in higher electricity bills for citizens over the next 25 years. Even the Energy Minister has voiced concerns about the process.
He further raised concerns about an announcement by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on December 16, 2024, giving a 14-day deadline (until December 30, 2024) to proceed with the project. According to the ERC's regulations, the project can be cancelled before contract signing, aligning with NEPC policy.
Natthaphong challenged the PM’s inability to secure majority support in the NEPC, which comprises 19 members, including 14 appointed by the PM. He argued that failing to act shows a lack of control over the Cabinet and called for the dissolution of Parliament if the government cannot handle this issue.
The People's Party supports transitioning to clean energy but advocates for better alternatives:
Increase Direct PPA Quotas: Allow direct power purchase agreements (Direct PPA) between energy producers and users, avoiding public costs. The current quota of 2,000 MW could be expanded.
Expand Solar Rooftop Quotas: The government can increase the 90 MW limit on solar rooftop purchases to encourage more installations.
Natthapong reiterated that the party does not oppose clean energy but supports methods that minimize public burden. The current process could lead to excessive electricity costs totalling 100 billion baht over 25 years.
He also criticized the government’s lack of transparency, referencing the Prime Minister’s past statements about combating monopolies, contrasting them with reports of his father’s golf outings with energy executives.
Natthaphong called for clarity on the government’s long-term energy policies, including transitioning to smart grid systems for a free electricity market where households can sell solar energy. He urged the Prime Minister to address Parliament or send party representatives for public debates, ensuring transparency and public benefit.
“Expensive electricity is not just about global fuel markets but also about monopolies and state policies, which the Prime Minister has full authority to reform,” Natthaphong concluded.