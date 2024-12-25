People\'s Party criticized the government over the 3,600 MW power purchase

He questioned whether the project benefits large energy corporations, while the government countered by claiming the Prime Minister lacked the authority to cancel the project.

Natthaphong stated that the Prime Minister has full authority to address this issue. The project, initiated under Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on May 6, 2022, through the National Energy Policy Council (NEPC), employed non-transparent and non-competitive methods, including locked-in prices for eight years. This approach could result in higher electricity bills for citizens over the next 25 years. Even the Energy Minister has voiced concerns about the process.

He further raised concerns about an announcement by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on December 16, 2024, giving a 14-day deadline (until December 30, 2024) to proceed with the project. According to the ERC's regulations, the project can be cancelled before contract signing, aligning with NEPC policy.

Natthaphong challenged the PM’s inability to secure majority support in the NEPC, which comprises 19 members, including 14 appointed by the PM. He argued that failing to act shows a lack of control over the Cabinet and called for the dissolution of Parliament if the government cannot handle this issue.