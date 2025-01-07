Thailand to enforce new law to tackle call-centre scams

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry plans to issue an emergency decree to combat call centre scams and ensure financial institutions and mobile operators compensate victims.

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said on Tuesday that the emergency decree is expected to take effect within this month, so financial institutions and mobile operators could put in place measures to deal with call-centre gangs.

“The decree will be implemented in January, bypassing parliamentary approval to be published in the Royal Gazette,” he said, adding that this was an urgent matter that would benefit people.