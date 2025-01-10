Plans to make Phuket a premium tourist destination outlined

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has unveiled comprehensive plans to transform Phuket into a world-class premium tourism destination, emphasising the need for significant infrastructure improvements and enhanced tourist experiences.

During a high-level meeting at Phuket International Airport, the Prime Minister chaired discussions with key officials, including Tourism and Sports minister Sorawong Thienthong, the ministry’s permanent secretary Natthriya Thaweevong and Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat, to address crucial development challenges facing the province.

According to Governor Sophon, Phuket's tourism sector has shown remarkable recovery, with visitor numbers reaching nearly 13 million in 2024, a 14.14% increase from the previous year. The province currently handles an average of 368 flights daily from 53 cities across 21 countries, generating revenue exceeding 481 billion baht.



