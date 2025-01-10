Plans to make Phuket a premium tourist destination outlined

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has unveiled comprehensive plans to transform Phuket into a world-class premium tourism destination, emphasising the need for significant infrastructure improvements and enhanced tourist experiences.
During a high-level meeting at Phuket International Airport, the Prime Minister chaired discussions with key officials, including Tourism and Sports minister Sorawong Thienthong, the ministry’s permanent secretary Natthriya Thaweevong and Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat, to address crucial development challenges facing the province.
According to Governor Sophon, Phuket's tourism sector has shown remarkable recovery, with visitor numbers reaching nearly 13 million in 2024, a 14.14% increase from the previous year. The province currently handles an average of 368 flights daily from 53 cities across 21 countries, generating revenue exceeding 481 billion baht.
The development strategy focuses on six key areas:
Transport infrastructure: The government is fast-tracking several major projects, including the Kathu-Patong Tunnel and a new expressway linking Muang Mai, Koh Kaew and Kathu. Plans also include implementing an AI-controlled traffic light system and developing a light rail network to ease congestion.
Water management: Officials highlighted concerns about future water shortages due to urban expansion and population growth. The current wastewater treatment capacity of 85,862 cubic metres per day requires significant expansion, with the province collaborating with China Water Environment Group on new treatment systems.
Waste management: With daily waste generation reaching 1,100 tonnes, construction for a second incinerator capable of processing 500 tonnes daily is underway. The provincial administration is planning a new waste disposal centre in Bang Khanun Forest Park, Thalang District.
Disaster prevention: The province is seeking support for flood protection infrastructure, particularly along the Tha Ruea-Koh Kaew Canal, with a proposed budget of 263.6 million baht. Additional focus is being placed on landslide prevention in high-risk areas such as Karon and Kamala.
Tourist safety: Plans include expanding CCTV coverage and establishing a volunteer-based tourist security system. The Prime Minister also proposed introducing a "Boat Taxi" service to improve maritime transportation and tourism opportunities.
Healthcare: The province is requesting support for a new cancer and radiation therapy centre at Vachira Phuket Hospital to serve patients from Phuket, Phang Nga, and Krabi provinces.
The premier emphasised the importance of increasing per capita tourist spending whilst ensuring benefits flow to local businesses. She also stressed the need for effective law enforcement to address concerns about influential individuals who may threaten public safety and order.
The Prime Minister concluded her visit by attending the opening ceremony of the Thailand International Boat Show 2025 at Phuket Yacht Haven, underlining the government's commitment to promoting luxury tourism in the region.