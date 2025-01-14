Govt eyes THB120-240 billion tourism revenue from legalising casinos

Legalising casinos in Thailand could generate as much as 120 to 240 billion baht per year in tourism revenue from an additional 5-10% foreign arrivals, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Cabinet approved the principle of the draft “Entertainment Complex Business Act”, as proposed by the ministry. The draft law aims to legalise the kingdom’s vast underground gambling industry, allowing the establishment of entertainment complexes and casinos to generate tax revenue.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said that as the next step, the Council of State would check the draft and make adjustments, before sending it back to the Cabinet. The draft would then be submitted to the House of Representative for deliberation, which should take place in the next 1-2 months, he said.