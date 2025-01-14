Cabinet approves easing of conditions for long-term resident visas

The Cabinet on Tuesday eased several conditions for granting long-term resident visas (LTR visas) for wealthy individuals and digital nomads with high incomes, as a means of attracting more potential foreign residents to the kingdom, a well-informed Government House source revealed.

The source stated that the Cabinet had approved the proposal from the Office of the Board of Investment (BOI) to ease conditions for granting LTR visas and to revoke Smart visa types, which were deemed to overlap with LTR visas.

According to the source, the BOI proposed revisions to the rules for granting LTR visas for three groups: those working remotely from Thailand, wealthy global citizens, and dependents of LTR visa holders.