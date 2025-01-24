Paetongtarn unveils 6 urgent measures to tackle PM2.5 pollution

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday laid out six measures for the authorities and businesses to immediately implement to tackle the rising PM2.5 pollution across the country.

PM2.5 refers to fine dust particles that are 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter and can be breathed in easily. Long-term exposure to PM2.5 has been linked to chronic illnesses, including lung and heart problems.

“The PM 2.5 situation is still concerning, so I have urged relevant agencies to implement additional urgent measures to address this issue in the short-term,” the premier announced in a social media post on Friday.