Paetongtarn unveils 6 urgent measures to tackle PM2.5 pollution

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday laid out six measures for the authorities and businesses to immediately implement to tackle the rising PM2.5 pollution across the country.
PM2.5 refers to fine dust particles that are 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter and can be breathed in easily. Long-term exposure to PM2.5 has been linked to chronic illnesses, including lung and heart problems.
“The PM 2.5 situation is still concerning, so I have urged relevant agencies to implement additional urgent measures to address this issue in the short-term,” the premier announced in a social media post on Friday.
The six measures are:
1. Work-from-home policy and free public transport
Government agencies and businesses are encouraged to allow staff to work from home to reduce traffic emissions and mitigate health impacts. The Transport Ministry has also been instructed to waive fares for electric trains and state-run buses for seven days from Saturday in order to keep cars off the roads.
2. Artificial rainmaking operations
The Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation has been directed to closely monitor air quality and conduct artificial rain operations when possible to reduce dust pollution.
3. Crackdown on outdoor fires
The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry has been tasked with monitoring and immediately addressing burning activities across the country.
4. Citizen reporting via app
The Digital Economy and Society Ministry will develop an application for citizens to report outdoor burning locations, so authorities can take swift action.
5. Construction regulations enforcement
The Bangkok governor has been instructed to strictly enforce dust-control measures at construction sites, including the use of protective coverings. Contractors have also been asked to delay construction activities that generate significant dust during this period.
6. Black smoke emission control
Police officers nationwide have been instructed to strictly enforce laws on vehicles emitting black smoke above legal limits.
The prime minister has assured the public that the government is prioritising mid- to long-term strategies to address the root causes of air pollution.