Interior Ministry holds public hearing on new gambling bill

The Interior Ministry is holding an online public hearing on its new bill to amend the outdated Gambling Act of BE 2478 to better suppress illegal gambling and impose harsher penalties, the ministry’s spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Traisulee Traisoranakul, secretary to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and spokeswoman for the ministry, said Anutin had instructed the Provincial Administration Department (PAD) to draft a bill to amend the outdated act.

She said the bill has been drafted, and the PAD began holding an online public hearing on the amendment bill on the website of the Office of the Council of State on Thursday. The hearing will continue until 14 February.