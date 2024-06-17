Pichai cancels meeting on SET crash, visits Thaksin instead

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira cancelled the meeting on the stock market’s crash scheduled on Monday and was instead seen entering the Bangkok mansion of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra.

Reporters on the Parliament beat had been earlier informed that Pichai would chair a meeting with the committee in charge of protecting foreign investments at the Command Building in Government House at 11am.

Hoping to learn why the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index tumbled so sharply on Tuesday, the reporters gathered outside the planned meeting room. However, they were later informed that the meeting had been cancelled because Pichai was busy.