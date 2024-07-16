Slim chance of Thaksin becoming PM again, says Wissanu

Wissanu Krea-ngam, a former deputy prime minister and legal expert, said that the only way paroled ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra can become premier or even Cabinet member is if the Constitution is amended.

Wissanu, who is working unofficially as legal adviser to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, was responding to reporters’ questions on whether Thaksin can be given a role in the government after he completes his jail term next month.

Thaksin has voiced interest in helping the government, while his daughter, Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, indicated on Monday that her father would be given a role in the government.