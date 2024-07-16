Slim chance of Thaksin becoming PM again, says Wissanu

Wissanu Krea-ngam, a former deputy prime minister and legal expert, said that the only way paroled ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra can become premier or even Cabinet member is if the Constitution is amended.
Wissanu, who is working unofficially as legal adviser to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, was responding to reporters’ questions on whether Thaksin can be given a role in the government after he completes his jail term next month.
Thaksin has voiced interest in helping the government, while his daughter, Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, indicated on Monday that her father would be given a role in the government.
Wissanu said Thaksin can take any role to help the government’s work, except an official post.
“By principle, he can be anything except what is prohibited by the Constitution, such as holding a seat in the Cabinet,” Wissanu said.
“As per this Constitution, he cannot become the prime minister again, but if the charter is re-drafted, it will be another matter,” Wissanu said when asked if Thaksin would have any chance to return to the post of PM again in the future.
Thaksin was initially given eight years in prison after being convicted in three corruption cases, but the term was reduced to just one year under royal clemency. He was paroled in February and is scheduled to complete the one-year term in August.
The current Constitution, enacted after the 2014 military-led coup, does not allow anyone who has served a jail term to become a Cabinet member.
Wissanu said Thaksin could become a non-formal adviser to the prime minister like him or Srettha may assign specific missions to Thaksin on a case-by-case basis.
He added that the charter does not prohibit Thaksin from becoming a member of any political party either.
“But that will be an internal affair of the party, which is like a private company,” Wissanu said.
He added that if Thaksin becomes a member of the Pheu Thai Party, he can have a say in the direction the party takes. The party will not be violating its law by allowing a non-member to dictate or dominate its policies or direction, he clarified.