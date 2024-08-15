UTNP pledges support for Pheu Thai’s PM candidate

The United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) on Thursday pledged support for Pheu Thai Party’s next PM candidate, provided he or she does not back the amendment of the lese majeste law.
UTNP leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who is caretaker deputy prime minister and energy minister, led party MPs to announce their loyalty to the coalition leader Pheu Thai.
He said UTNP would wholeheartedly back Pheu Thai’s PM candidate as the 31st PM of Thailand, provided they do not push to amend Article 112 of the Penal Code.
One of Pheu Thai’s candidates, Chaikasem Nitisiri, once said he backed the amendment of the draconian lese majeste law. Pheu Thai’s executive board is scheduled to choose its PM nominee on Thursday afternoon for the House to vote on Friday.
Pirapan also dismissed concerns that his party would seek to form a coalition against Pheu Thai, so its own PM candidate – former PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha – can return to power.
He said Prayut has been appointed as privy councillor and should be left out of politics.
“Privy councillors do not get involved in politics and the UTNP has been a partner of the Pheu Thai-led coalition, so we must give the right to nominate a PM candidate to the coalition leader,” Pirapan said.
He said he expects the next PM to maintain the current caretaker Cabinet to ensure a smooth transition of work.
“Only the PM will be changed and the quotas of the coalition partners will remain the same,” Pirapan said.
He added that he was not sure who the Pheu Thai executive board would select as PM nominee but the partners would respect the coalition leader’s decision.
Asked if the UTNP would back the next government’s policy on the controversial digital wallet scheme, he said it would depend entirely on the government.
“We only affirm that we will not back any policy to amend Article 112,” he said.