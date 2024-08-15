UTNP pledges support for Pheu Thai’s PM candidate

The United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) on Thursday pledged support for Pheu Thai Party’s next PM candidate, provided he or she does not back the amendment of the lese majeste law.

UTNP leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who is caretaker deputy prime minister and energy minister, led party MPs to announce their loyalty to the coalition leader Pheu Thai.

He said UTNP would wholeheartedly back Pheu Thai’s PM candidate as the 31st PM of Thailand, provided they do not push to amend Article 112 of the Penal Code.