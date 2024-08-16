Paetongtarn Shinawatra: very much her father’s daughter

Thaksin Shinawatra, who served as prime minister from 2001 to 2006 before being ousted in a bloodless coup, is leaving no doubt about his daughter’s Paetongtarn capacity to be Prime Minister, noting that she has inherited both his and her mother’s DNA.
Acknowledging that his sister, Yingluck, was also removed from office in 2014, Thaksin believes Paetongtarn is different.
Perhaps, but it’s all in the wording. During Yingluck’s 2011 election campaign, the slogan was “Thaksin thinks, Pheu Thai acts”, but when Paetongtarn led Pheu Thai in the 2023 election, Thaksin suggested the slogan should be: “Thaksin’s DNA thinks, Thaksin’s DNA acts.”
In that election, Paetongtarn’s role was to secure votes for the party, while Srettha Thavisin was assigned to run Thailand due to his managerial skills and maturity. Now, he believes Paetongtarn is ready to lead the country.
As a youngster, Paetongtarn accompanied her father on political work around the country, absorbed political knowledge and gained a deep understanding of the people's sentiments. As she grew up, she spoke about her inspiration for entering politics, attributing it to her inherited “Thaksin DNA”.
At just 37 years old, Paetongtarn has made significant strides in politics, influenced perhaps by her family history of prime ministers – first her father, Thaksin, then her uncle, Somchai Wongsawat, and finally her aunt, Yingluck. Now, it is Paetongtarn's turn as the 31st Prime Minister.
Paetongtarn officially entered politics as Thaksin’s latest political heir when she became the chair of the Advisory Committee on Participation and Innovation for Pheu Thai on October 28, 2021 then took on the role of head of the Pheu Thai Family project on March 20, 2022. She was put forward as the party’s candidate for Prime Minister in the 2023 election, named the Vice-Chairperson of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee on September 13, 2023, and became party leader on October 27, 2023.
As the party's leading figure in the 2023 election, Paetongtarn continued her campaign despite her pregnancy, participating in rallies and demonstrating resilience and commitment.
Had she not been Thaksin’s daughter, it might have been impossible for her to achieve these roles.
On the election battlefield, Paetongtarn gained experience through both triumphs and setbacks, learning about working on government formation alongside seasoned political figures from various parties, known for their cunning and political manoeuvering, in line with the quintessential nature of Thai politics, which involves intricate negotiations and interests.
Becoming Thailand's youngest Prime Minister presents a significant challenge, with the responsibility of crafting policies across all sectors and maintaining stability in the turbulent Thai political landscape.
The question remains whether Paetongtarn can break free from simply following her father’s orders and establish her own identity and set policies for the nation’s progress.
Paetongtarn attended Saint Joseph Convent School and Mater Dei School, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science, Sociology, and Anthropology from Chulalongkorn University in 2008, and earned an MSc in International Hotel Management from the University of Surrey. She is a major shareholder and director in several family-owned companies, including SC Asset Corporation, and is married to Pitaka Suksawat. The couple has one daughter and one son.