Paetongtarn Shinawatra: very much her father’s daughter

Thaksin Shinawatra, who served as prime minister from 2001 to 2006 before being ousted in a bloodless coup, is leaving no doubt about his daughter’s Paetongtarn capacity to be Prime Minister, noting that she has inherited both his and her mother’s DNA.

Acknowledging that his sister, Yingluck, was also removed from office in 2014, Thaksin believes Paetongtarn is different.

Perhaps, but it’s all in the wording. During Yingluck’s 2011 election campaign, the slogan was “Thaksin thinks, Pheu Thai acts”, but when Paetongtarn led Pheu Thai in the 2023 election, Thaksin suggested the slogan should be: “Thaksin’s DNA thinks, Thaksin’s DNA acts.”

In that election, Paetongtarn’s role was to secure votes for the party, while Srettha Thavisin was assigned to run Thailand due to his managerial skills and maturity. Now, he believes Paetongtarn is ready to lead the country.