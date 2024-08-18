Thaksin now ‘a free man’ after receiving royal clemency

Caretaker Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong confirmed on Sunday that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra had received a royal clemency, marking the end of his jail term.

Tawee said His Majesty the King had given royal pardons to almost 31,000 inmates on the occasion of his 72nd birthday and Thaksin was in the category of some 8,000 paroled inmates who were eligible for the royal clemency.

Thaksin was sentenced in exile to eight years in jail following convictions in three corruption cases. After he returned to the kingdom last year, he got a royal clemency that commuted his jail term to one year. After being in detention while undergoing treatment at the Police General Hospital for 180 days, Thaksin was released on parole in February. His one-year jail term was initially scheduled to end this month.