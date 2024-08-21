Big bell at Parliament aims it make it easier to seek help

Deputy House Speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan has ordered a big bell to be installed in front of a Parliament building for the people to ring if they want to seek help from the House.

An official at the House Secretariat, who asked not to be named, said the bell was put up last week on the instructions of Pichet, deputy House speaker from the Pheu Thai Party.

The bell is hoisted from a black metal stand and it is still wrapped in plastic as Pichet has not yet presided over the ceremony to commence its use.

The source explained that Pichet wanted to make it more convenient for people to file complaints with the House without having to go to the complaint receiving office inside the building.