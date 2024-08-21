Big bell at Parliament aims it make it easier to seek help

Deputy House Speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan has ordered a big bell to be installed in front of a Parliament building for the people to ring if they want to seek help from the House.
An official at the House Secretariat, who asked not to be named, said the bell was put up last week on the instructions of Pichet, deputy House speaker from the Pheu Thai Party.
The bell is hoisted from a black metal stand and it is still wrapped in plastic as Pichet has not yet presided over the ceremony to commence its use.
The source explained that Pichet wanted to make it more convenient for people to file complaints with the House without having to go to the complaint receiving office inside the building.
In ancient days people rang a bell in front of the palace to file an appeal to the ruling king.
The source said House officials would stand near the bell and receive public complaints once the bell is rung.
Pichet noted that many people came to Parliament to submit their complaints on Wednesdays and Thursdays and so he initiated the idea of ringing the bell so that officials could receive the complaints faster without requiring them to first enter the building.
The source said that Pichet was expected to preside over the opening ceremony of the bell soon.