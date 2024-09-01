Leading academic outlines 10 urgent crises waiting for Paetongtarn govt

A well-known political scientist from Chulalongkorn University on Sunday warned that the new government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will face 10 immediate problems that would need urgent attention.

Prof Emeritus Dr Surachart Bamrungsuk enumerated the following 10 immediate issues:

Climate change: Surachat said the current floods in the North were an example of the climate change issue.

Pandemic crisis: Mpox cases were a concern, as warned by the World Health Organisation, with the danger of becoming a pandemic, which needs to be addressed urgently by the new government.