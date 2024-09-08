Paetongtarn govt vows to have new charter enacted

The new Pheu Thai-led coalition government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will assure Parliament on Thursday that it will push for enactment of a new and fully democratic charter.

The promise of a new charter draft would be among key social and political policies that Paetongtarn would deliver to Parliament on Thursday.

In the policy draft seen by The Nation, Paetontarn would assure Parliament that her government would attempt to solve political conflicts to regain confidence of both Thais and foreign investors.