Paetongtarn govt vows to have new charter enacted

The new Pheu Thai-led coalition government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will assure Parliament on Thursday that it will push for enactment of a new and fully democratic charter.
The promise of a new charter draft would be among key social and political policies that Paetongtarn would deliver to Parliament on Thursday.
In the policy draft seen by The Nation, Paetontarn would assure Parliament that her government would attempt to solve political conflicts to regain confidence of both Thais and foreign investors.
The draft stated that the Paetongtarn government would strengthen the democratic system with stability, the rule of law and transparency.
According to the draft, key political policies include:
- Speedy writing of a people’s charter. The new charter would be related to the people and democratic principles, international human rights and pluralism. The new charter will provide a base for democracy’s development for sustainability and political stability. The new charter would also provide a basis for ending insurgency in the Deep South.
- Rule of law and transparency. The government would administer the country by restoring the rule of law and would adhere to transparency to win international acceptance.
- Digital government and military reform. The government would transition to digital government and make the bureaucracy more impactful.
The government would transform mandatory conscription into voluntary recruitment of soldiers.
The government would also attach importance to decentralisation of administrative power to local administration.
- Upgrading state services. The government would improve public services and would change the role of government agencies to support, facilitate and regulate services, rather than competing with private firms to provide services to the public. The government would not obstruct businesses but would provide ease of doing business.