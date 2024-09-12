Narathiwat court seeks to arrest Pheu Thai MP over Tak Bai massacre

The Narathiwat Court has called on the House of Representatives to revoke the legal immunity of a Pheu Thai MP, so he can be arrested and tried over the Tak Bai massacre.

The court sent the request to House Speaker Wan Muhammad Noor Matha along with a summons for General Phisal Wattanawongkhiri, former 4th Army Area commander, to appear in court.

The court called on the House speaker to consider lifting the immunity granted to Phisal as MP, so he can be arrested and tried in Narathiwat Court.

Phisal was named the first defendant in a case filed by the families of 48 people who were killed and injured in the crackdown on a protest outside the Tak Bai Police Station in Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district on October 25, 2004.