EC rejects 2 complaints seeking dissolution of some political parties

The Office of the Election Commission has rejected two out of over 10 complaints that seek the dissolutions of certain political parties, the removal of the prime minister and some Cabinet members, the EC Office chief said.
EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said on Saturday that over 10 complaints had been filed with the office since the formation of the new government but two of them had been dismissed.
Sawaeng did not elaborate on the complaints, saying they were requests for the EC to seek dissolution of certain parties and removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and some Cabinet members.
Sawaeng said he could not remember details of the complaints that were rejected.
He said the two were dismissed because they did not meet criteria of complaints but appeared to be raising questions with the EC without any substantiation.
“A complaint must specify the wrongdoing and which articles had been violated instead of raising questions with the EC by citing wordings from newspapers,” Sawaeng said.
He explained that when the EC Office receives a complaint, it looks into the related facts before deciding whether to accept and proceed with it.
He said the EC Office would proceed with the rest of the complaints without dragging its feet.
He said normally, the complainants must identify themselves but the EC has become lenient and accepts complaints from anonymous petitioners as well to encourage public participation.