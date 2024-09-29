EC rejects 2 complaints seeking dissolution of some political parties

The Office of the Election Commission has rejected two out of over 10 complaints that seek the dissolutions of certain political parties, the removal of the prime minister and some Cabinet members, the EC Office chief said.

EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said on Saturday that over 10 complaints had been filed with the office since the formation of the new government but two of them had been dismissed.

Sawaeng did not elaborate on the complaints, saying they were requests for the EC to seek dissolution of certain parties and removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and some Cabinet members.