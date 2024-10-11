Activist threatens legal action if PM doesn’t drop Nattawut as adviser

Political activist Sonthiya Sawasdee on Friday called on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to remove Nattawut Saikua, a former co-leader of the red shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), as her personal adviser.
Sonthiya said Nattawut and other red-shirt leaders were sentenced to jail terms for their roles in a violent protest in 2007 outside the residence of the late Privy Council president, General Prem Tinsulanonda.
Furthermore, Nattawut had been publicly supporting the leaders of the Ratsadon pro-democracy group, many of whom have been sentenced for violating Article 112 of the Criminal Code (lese majeste law) and had since fled the country, said Sonthiya.
The activist said if Paetongtarn did not remove Nattawut as an adviser by the end of this month, he would file a case with the Office of Attorney-General and then the Constitutional Court to investigate the PM for violating ethical standards in appointing inappropriate personnel to her staff.
Paetongtarn earlier this week had announced three persons to serve as her personal advisers, namely Nattawut, former PM’s Office permanent secretary Teerapong Wongsiwawilas, and government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsab.
The PM’s personal advisers are not to be confused with Prime Minister’s advisers, as the former are not political officers, unlike the latter.
Five persons have been named PM’s advisers: Former justice minister Chaikasem Nitisiri, former deputy commerce minister Songkram Kitlertphairoj, former PM’s office minister Tewan Liptapallop, former deputy agriculture minister Yutthapong Jarassathian, and former PM’s office minister Jakkaphong Saengmanee.
Sonthiya on Friday also filed a complaint at the National Anti-Corruption Commission, accusing Deputy PM and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, his deputy Surapong Piyachote, and related officials for nonfeasance.
Sonthiya alleged that the officials’ dereliction of duties had allowed the use of unsafe buses to transport school children, which resulted in a tragic accident in Pathum Thani province on October 1. Twenty young children and three teachers were killed after the gas-powered bus caught fire on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.