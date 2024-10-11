Activist threatens legal action if PM doesn’t drop Nattawut as adviser

Political activist Sonthiya Sawasdee on Friday called on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to remove Nattawut Saikua, a former co-leader of the red shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), as her personal adviser.

Sonthiya said Nattawut and other red-shirt leaders were sentenced to jail terms for their roles in a violent protest in 2007 outside the residence of the late Privy Council president, General Prem Tinsulanonda.

Furthermore, Nattawut had been publicly supporting the leaders of the Ratsadon pro-democracy group, many of whom have been sentenced for violating Article 112 of the Criminal Code (lese majeste law) and had since fled the country, said Sonthiya.

The activist said if Paetongtarn did not remove Nattawut as an adviser by the end of this month, he would file a case with the Office of Attorney-General and then the Constitutional Court to investigate the PM for violating ethical standards in appointing inappropriate personnel to her staff.