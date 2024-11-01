Pheu Thai MP dismisses claims Thailand losing territory on Ko Kut

Pheu Thai party-list MP Noppadon Pattama urged people to stop spreading misinformation about Thailand losing territory on Trat’s Ko Kut island as per a memorandum of understanding it signed with Cambodia in 2001.

Thailand signed an MoU, popularly known as MoU44 in reference to the Thai year 2544 (2001), with the neighbouring country for gas and petroleum exploration in the Gulf of Thailand.

“Stop fuelling a false narrative that Thailand has lost Ko Kut. The government is committed to protecting the nation and no one has surrendered any land. The 2001 MoU, signed by then-foreign minister Surakiart Sathirathai, served as a framework for diplomatic negotiations over overlapping claims areas in the Gulf of Thailand. It establishes a negotiation framework based on international law,” Noppadon said.