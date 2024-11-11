Anutin visits Ko Kut, declares every inch as Thai territory

Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, along with Deputy Minister Sabida Thaiseth, led a delegation of ministry officials to Ko Kut, Trat province, on Monday.
The visit aimed to reassure and strengthen confidence among Thai citizens and tourists after recent news reports led to misunderstandings about the island, potentially affecting local sentiment, business confidence, and tourism.
During the visit, Anutin provided policy guidance to local officials and listened to public concerns to facilitate solutions.
Anutin, who also holds the post of deputy prime minister, addressed the public's worries about potential disputes over Ko Kut, affirming that the island has been part of Thailand for hundreds of years. It holds district status and is one of the most beautiful districts in the country.
He assured everyone that Ko Kut would not be claimed by any other country, not even an inch. Thai visitors are welcome to enjoy the island without needing a passport or travel documents, as it is Thai territory.
"In regard to the [memorandum of understanding] established in 2001, I would like to clarify that this agreement was intended to facilitate discussions among the Joint Technical Committee of both countries, Thailand and Cambodia," Anutin said.
“Its purpose is to explore cooperation on developing undersea petroleum resources and to define maritime boundaries and exclusive economic zones in accordance with international law. This MoU does not address the division of Thailand’s territory, including Ko Kut."
He added that rumours suggesting a dispute over Ko Kut is unfounded and said the island remains a beautiful, accessible destination. Anutin pledged his support to the province and local government to uphold Ko Kut’s charter for the preservation of natural resources, ensuring clean, clear waters, and maintaining litter-free surroundings to keep the island a paradise for visitors.
He also noted that during this visit, he learned of local issues, including insufficient water supplies and unresolved land-ownership verification on Ko Kut. The Interior Ministry and other responsible agencies will work to address these issues, aiming to provide clean water for all households, reliable electricity, accessible roads, and legally recognised land for residents as soon as possible.
Trat Governor Nattapong Sanguanjit added that the province has closely monitored the impact of recent news on public sentiment and continues to promote community-based tourism, ensuring the safety of visitors and their property, along with organising activities to stimulate tourism.
The opposition and activists have long called for the government to revoke MOU44 signed in 2001, raising fears that it could lead to Thailand losing territory to Cambodia, especially parts of Trat’s Ko Kut island.
Those calls became louder after the Pheu Thai-led coalition announced plans to go ahead with talks on jointly exploring and drilling for oil in the overlapping claims areas in the Gulf of Thailand.
Recently, several high-ranking officials have visited Ko Kut to reassure the public that MOU44 has no impact on the island. Just this past Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai visited the island.