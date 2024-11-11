Anutin visits Ko Kut, declares every inch as Thai territory

Anutin, who also holds the post of deputy prime minister, addressed the public's worries about potential disputes over Ko Kut, affirming that the island has been part of Thailand for hundreds of years. It holds district status and is one of the most beautiful districts in the country.

He assured everyone that Ko Kut would not be claimed by any other country, not even an inch. Thai visitors are welcome to enjoy the island without needing a passport or travel documents, as it is Thai territory.

"In regard to the [memorandum of understanding] established in 2001, I would like to clarify that this agreement was intended to facilitate discussions among the Joint Technical Committee of both countries, Thailand and Cambodia," Anutin said.

“Its purpose is to explore cooperation on developing undersea petroleum resources and to define maritime boundaries and exclusive economic zones in accordance with international law. This MoU does not address the division of Thailand’s territory, including Ko Kut."

He added that rumours suggesting a dispute over Ko Kut is unfounded and said the island remains a beautiful, accessible destination. Anutin pledged his support to the province and local government to uphold Ko Kut’s charter for the preservation of natural resources, ensuring clean, clear waters, and maintaining litter-free surroundings to keep the island a paradise for visitors.