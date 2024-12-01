Paetongtarn denies ignoring southern flood victims

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sunday denied that she had ignored the plight of southern flood victims, saying she had assigned some Cabinet members to take immediate action to help the victims.

Speaking to reporters while making an inspection trip to the Mae Sai Customs checkpoint in Tambon Mae Sai of Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, Paetongtarn said her government treated southern people the same as other regions’ residents.

She said she could not travel to the deep South to oversee flood mitigation herself because she had to attend mobile Cabinet meetings in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, and those meetings and subsequent visits were planned ahead more than a month in advance.