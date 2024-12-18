Thamanat’s faction will officially join Kla Tham on Thursday

A Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) faction loyal to former party secretary-general Thamanat Prompow will formally join the Kla Tham Party on Thursday.
Kla Tham announced that the group of 20 former PPRP MPs along with Thamanat, who is a Rayong MP, will hold a press conference at Parliament on Thursday at 11am to announce their admittance to Kla Tham.
The group was expelled from PPRP, which is led by former deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwon, on December 11. PPRP secretary-general Paiboon Nititawan said the group was expelled because they violated the party’s charter and had an ideology that is different to that of PPRP.
The party took action after Thamanat’s group overtly remained a part of the Pheu Thai-led coalition, while PPRP was kicked out of the coalition. This is reportedly because the Pheu Thai patriarch, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, was unhappy with Prawit.
The Kla Tham Party is scheduled to hold a party caucus to elect a new executive board.
Kla Tham sources said Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat will retain the post of Kla Tham leader, while Thamanat will become the party’s chief adviser. The post of party secretary-general will be given to Kamphaeng Phet MP Phai Lik, who is believed to be Thamanat’s close aide.
Sources said Chachoengsao MP Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn will become party treasurer.