Thamanat’s faction will officially join Kla Tham on Thursday

A Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) faction loyal to former party secretary-general Thamanat Prompow will formally join the Kla Tham Party on Thursday.

Kla Tham announced that the group of 20 former PPRP MPs along with Thamanat, who is a Rayong MP, will hold a press conference at Parliament on Thursday at 11am to announce their admittance to Kla Tham.

The group was expelled from PPRP, which is led by former deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwon, on December 11. PPRP secretary-general Paiboon Nititawan said the group was expelled because they violated the party’s charter and had an ideology that is different to that of PPRP.